‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign is underway
‘Tis the season to drive sober. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday campaign begins Friday and runs through January 1st. Motorists will see an increase in officers on the road during the stepped-up enforcement efforts – 6,000 will be out across the state, and in addition to 300 […]
Source: WRN.com
