‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign is underway

‘Tis the season to drive sober. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday campaign begins Friday and runs through January 1st. Motorists will see an increase in officers on the road during the stepped-up enforcement efforts – 6,000 will be out across the state, and in addition to 300 […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.