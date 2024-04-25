USC cancels graduation ceremony and dozens are arrested on other campuses as anti-war protests grow
The University of Southern California has canceled its main graduation ceremony and dozens of students were arrested on other campuses as protests against the Israel-Hamas war continued to spread. USC announced the cancellation of its May 10 ceremony Thursday. College…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Reichoff, Diane Lynn Age 63 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on April 25, 2024 at 2:26 PM
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-25-24
by Bob Hague on April 25, 2024 at 9:35 AM
Pocan concerned Gaza war hurting Biden in Wisconsin (MADISON) Concerns that Israel’s actions in Gaza are hurting Joe Biden in Wisconsin. That from 2nd District Congressman, Democrat Mark Pocan who noted that Biden beat Donald Trump in […]
-
BASEBALL FULL GAME: Wautoma at Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 24, 2024 at 3:22 PM
-
Mauston Grinds Out 6-2 Victory over Wautoma in Baseball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on April 24, 2024 at 3:18 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday Night 4/23
by WRJC WebMaster on April 24, 2024 at 3:18 PM
-
Ahlers, Paula Age 66 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on April 24, 2024 at 2:21 PM
-
Needles, William “Bill” D. Age 68 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on April 24, 2024 at 2:19 PM
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-24-24
by Bob Hague on April 24, 2024 at 10:20 AM
Roundtable calls for closing Green Bay prison (MADISON) At the Capitol, an appeal to close the state’s Green Bay Prison. Allouez Village President Jim Rafter among those participating in a roundtable on Tuesday. Rafter said local officials […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-23-24
by bhague@wrn.com on April 23, 2024 at 5:59 PM
Former World’s Fair Wisconsin Pavilion celebrates 60th anniversary (NEILLSVILLE) An historic building in northwest Wisconsin made its debut 60 years ago this week. The original Wisconsin Pavilion from the 1964 World’s Fair in New […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.