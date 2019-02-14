Slater, Robert C. Age 76 of Chicago, IL

Robert C. Slater age 76 of Chicago, IL., died on Sunday February 10, 2019 at the Norwegian American Hospital in Chicago, IL. Robert was the son of Ervin and Ellen (Deford) Slater and was born on December 12, 1942 in Kenosha, WI. Robert was united in marriage to Carol Hehhenberger on March 16, 1974 in Mauston, WI.

Robert was employed by Venus Laboratory in the Chicago for many years.

Robert is survived by his wife Carol of Chicago, IL, children: Dawn Lamarche, Robert Slater. Louis Slater and Shawna Valenzuela, siblings; Gloria Darr, Thomas Slater, Vivian Slater, and Mary Ann Turner, and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings; Larry Slater, David Slater, Louis Slater, Arthur Slater, Ervin Slater Jr., Richard Slater, Sandra Peterson, Lavina Williams, and Betsy Slater, and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held on Friday February 15, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217W Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Rev. Jeff Fairchild will preside. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Hare Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Mather, WI. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

