Slater, Robert C. Age 76 of Chicago, IL
Robert C. Slater age 76 of Chicago, IL., died on Sunday February 10, 2019 at the Norwegian American Hospital in Chicago, IL. Robert was the son of Ervin and Ellen (Deford) Slater and was born on December 12, 1942 in Kenosha, WI. Robert was united in marriage to Carol Hehhenberger on March 16, 1974 in Mauston, WI.
Robert was employed by Venus Laboratory in the Chicago for many years.
Robert is survived by his wife Carol of Chicago, IL, children: Dawn Lamarche, Robert Slater. Louis Slater and Shawna Valenzuela, siblings; Gloria Darr, Thomas Slater, Vivian Slater, and Mary Ann Turner, and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings; Larry Slater, David Slater, Louis Slater, Arthur Slater, Ervin Slater Jr., Richard Slater, Sandra Peterson, Lavina Williams, and Betsy Slater, and other relatives.
Funeral services will be held on Friday February 15, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217W Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Rev. Jeff Fairchild will preside. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Hare Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Mather, WI. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Slater, Robert C. Age 76 of Chicago, IL9 hours ago
- Bateman, Wayne F. Age 84 of Hillsboro9 hours ago
- Schools spend $1 billion annually to cover unreimbursed special ed costs, report says10 hours ago
- Esquire's cover story on what it's like to be a white teenager in Wisconsin stir...10 hours ago
- Fighter pilot: Preble graduate Rachael Winiecki becomes first female F-35 test pilot13 hours ago
- Gov. Evers Budget Includes Additional Water Quality Funding13 hours ago
- Meddaugh Elected as WPVGA Board President13 hours ago
- Wisconsin Brown Swiss Seeking Queen Applicants13 hours ago
- Bucks keep their foot on the gas, beat Pacers18 hours ago
- Senate Republicans reject Kaepernick’s name in Black History Month resolution20 hours ago
- WSP Trooper Injured Near Oakdale While Directing Traffic At Accident Scene1 day ago
- Badgers miss chance to draw closer in title hunt (AUDIO)2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.