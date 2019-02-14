Bateman, Wayne F. Age 84 of Hillsboro

Wayne F. Bateman, age 84, of Hillsboro, died on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Tomah V.A. Hospital.

Survivors include his sister: Audrey Bateman, of Onalaska;

his brother: Bob (Fran) Bateman, of LaCrosse; three nephews and one niece. He was preceded in death by his wife: Donna and his parents.

Funeral services for Wayne Bateman will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hillsboro with Rev. Conrad Prell officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro. Friends may call from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

The Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www.hooffuneralhome.com.

