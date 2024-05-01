Wisconsin AM News Summary

Police and protesters clash on campus (MADISON) A chaotic confrontation played out between protesters and police at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Wednesday morning. After repeated warnings that the tents were there illegally UW Madison police and other law enforcement agencies, including the State Patrol, moved onto the Library Mall and forcibly took down an encampment […] Source: WRN.com







