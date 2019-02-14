pat mAcdonald wasn't first to get expelled for long hair, but he may have been one of last
Songwriter pat mAcdonald paved the way for liberating haircuts in the Green Bay school system
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Slater, Robert C. Age 76 of Chicago, IL9 hours ago
- Bateman, Wayne F. Age 84 of Hillsboro9 hours ago
- Schools spend $1 billion annually to cover unreimbursed special ed costs, report says10 hours ago
- Esquire's cover story on what it's like to be a white teenager in Wisconsin stir...10 hours ago
- Fighter pilot: Preble graduate Rachael Winiecki becomes first female F-35 test pilot13 hours ago
- Gov. Evers Budget Includes Additional Water Quality Funding13 hours ago
- Meddaugh Elected as WPVGA Board President13 hours ago
- Wisconsin Brown Swiss Seeking Queen Applicants13 hours ago
- Bucks keep their foot on the gas, beat Pacers18 hours ago
- Senate Republicans reject Kaepernick’s name in Black History Month resolution20 hours ago
- WSP Trooper Injured Near Oakdale While Directing Traffic At Accident Scene1 day ago
- Badgers miss chance to draw closer in title hunt (AUDIO)2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.