Necedah’s Marquis Energy Set to Change Hands

Marquis Energy (Necedah) ethanol production plant is being sold to United Cooperative (Beaver Dam based). The deal will be effective on May 31st of this year. The sale was announced on Monday. The plant will be operated under the new name United Energy Mauston. The facility is not expected to let go of any of their more than 50 employees. They have not announced how much the acquisition was as they are still working out details of the sale.

Source: WRJC.com







