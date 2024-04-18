Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-18-24

Rainfall brings wildfire relief (UNDATED) All 72 Wisconsin counties have low wildfire danger. That follows rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday. It’s a significant improvement from earlier in the week, when all but 2 counties had high or very high fire danger. It’s not all good news though. High winds from Tuesday night’s severe weather tore […] Source: WRN.com







