Columbia University begins suspending Israel-Hamas war protesters after ultimatum to disband camp
Colleges around the U.S. are imploring student protesters of the war on Gaza to clear out tent encampments with rising levels of urgency. Police used pepper spray as they made more arrests Monday at the University of Texas. Protesters at…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-29-24
by Bob Hague on April 29, 2024 at 9:58 PM
UW students join pro-Palestinian protests (MADISON) Students at the two largest Universities of Wisconsin campuses have joined pro-Palestinian protests. Hundreds of people have turned out on Library Mall in Madison. UW-Madison Students for Justice […]
-
Local Scam Attempt
by WRJC WebMaster on April 29, 2024 at 6:11 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on April 29, 2024 at 3:53 PM
-
Fiene, Janet J. Age 87 of Poynette
by WRJC WebMaster on April 29, 2024 at 2:56 PM
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-29-24
by Bob Hague on April 29, 2024 at 9:01 AM
Walking Wisconsin for addiction recovery (CUDAHY) Walking the state of Wisconsin for a cause. Greg Studzinski routinely takes long walks as a part of his recovery from alcohol and drug addiction. This August, he’ll connect several […]
-
Yuba Woman Facing Charges after Driving Erratically at School
by WRJC WebMaster on April 26, 2024 at 3:53 PM
-
Mauston Passes Another No Mow May
by WRJC WebMaster on April 26, 2024 at 3:44 PM
-
Peper, Paul S. Age 59 of LaValle
by WRJC WebMaster on April 26, 2024 at 3:14 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/25
by WRJC WebMaster on April 26, 2024 at 3:06 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.