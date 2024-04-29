Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-29-24

UW students join pro-Palestinian protests (MADISON) Students at the two largest Universities of Wisconsin campuses have joined pro-Palestinian protests. Hundreds of people have turned out on Library Mall in Madison. UW-Madison Students for Justice in Palestine has issued six demands, including an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. UW policy prohibits camping on campus, but several tents […] Source: WRN.com







