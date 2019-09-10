Nachreiner, Lois M. Age 77 of Rural Wonewoc

Lois M. Nachreiner, age 77 years, of rural Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Sauk County Health Care Center in Reedsburg.

She was born on June 21, 1942 to Roy and Helen (Schultz) Sonnenberg in Wonewoc and graduated from the Wonewoc High School in 1960.

Lois was united in marriage to Delbert Nachreiner on November 4, 1961 in Wonewoc.

Lois had worked for the Bank of La Valle and at Ray-O-Vac in Wonewoc for a number of years. She enjoyed going to music festivals, camping and snowmobiling.

Survivors include her husband, Delbert; son, Rodney (Patricia) Nachreiner; grandchildren, Alexandria (Cole) Beenken and Mackenzie Nachreiner; great grandchildren, Bode and Presley Beenken; brother, Lynn (Sharon) Sonnenberg; brothers-in-law, John, George and Allen and sisters-in-law, Carol, Donna, Cheryl and Jane. She was preceded in death by her Parents; In-Laws and sister-in-law, Sandy.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in La Valle, with Rev. Robert Butler officiating. Burial will be in the Potters Cemetery in the Town of Summit. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and at the Church on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

