House Fire Claims Life of Man in Necedah

On September 9, 2019, at around 703PM, the Juneau County Communication’s Center received a 911 call regarding a house fire at N13924 9th Avenue, Necedah, WI. The caller believed one male was still inside the house along with some pets.

The caller also advised he believed the male lived alone.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and units from the Armenia, Cutler and Necedah Fire Departments responded to the scene.

After the fire was extinguished a body believed to be that of an adult male was discovered along with the remains of a pet. The Medical Examiner’s Office continues to work on trying to identify the remains. The subject’s name will be released once positive identification has been made.

The cause of the fire continues to be investigated by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the Armenia Fire Department, Cutler Fire Department, Necedah Fire Department, Camp Douglas Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.