Schumer, Edward John Age 70 of New Lisbon and formerly of Necedah

Edward John Schumer, age 70, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin and formerly of Necedah, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon surrounded by his family. He was born on September 3, 1949 to Arthur and Geraldine (Rodel) Schumer in Willmar, Minnesota.

He is survived by his brothers, George Schumer of Necedah, WI, Walter Schumer of Mauston, WI, and his sister, Mary Schumer of New Lisbon, WI; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Geraldine; along with two brothers, James and Tommy Schumer, and a sister, Agnes Schumer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Cemetery in Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ed’s favorite charity, the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com





