Police begin dismantling pro-Palestinian encampment at UW-Madison
The protest began Monday morning with the establishment of an encampment that flouts university rules.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 1, 2024 at 12:09 PM
The Bucks stay alive in NBA Playoffs and Rod Black calls his son’s Major League debut hit on Bally Sports Wisconsin.
Wisconsin AM Briefs 05/01/24
by Raymond Neupert on May 1, 2024 at 9:40 AM
DNR says state’s waters are ready for fishing opener (MADISON) The Department of Natural Resources says this weekend’s fishing opener is looking promising. Fisheries director Justine Haas says Lake Michigan’s stock of salmon is […]
Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/29
by WRJC WebMaster on April 30, 2024 at 3:59 PM
Royall Blanks New Lisbon 2x in Baseball Doubleheader
by WRJC WebMaster on April 30, 2024 at 3:57 PM
Anderson, Dorothy June Age 97
by WRJC WebMaster on April 30, 2024 at 3:11 PM
Blaha, David L. Age 71 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on April 30, 2024 at 3:08 PM
Graham, Arlene Doris Age 78 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on April 30, 2024 at 3:06 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-30-24
by bhague@wrn.com on April 30, 2024 at 8:54 AM
Man charged with threat to Hovde campaign (MADISON) A Dane County man is charged with sending a threatening message to the campaign office of Republican Senate candidate Eric Hovde. Authorities say the message from 72 year old Joseph Quade of Mount […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-29-24
by Bob Hague on April 29, 2024 at 9:58 PM
UW students join pro-Palestinian protests (MADISON) Students at the two largest Universities of Wisconsin campuses have joined pro-Palestinian protests. Hundreds of people have turned out on Library Mall in Madison. UW-Madison Students for Justice […]
