Monroe County Authorities ID Man Killed In UTV Crash

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 22-year-old Wilton man killed in a U-T-V crash Sunday. Jared Chambers was driving the vehicle when it crossed the center line of Wisconsin Highway 71 in the Village of Wilton, hit a mailbox, and then slammed into a utility pole, snapping it off. The U-T-V had to be up righted to free Chambers. He was rushed to Tomah Memorial Hospital where he died.

Source: WRJC.com





