Billie Jean King is getting the Breakfast of Champions treatment. She'll appear on a Wheaties box
Billie Jean King is a 39-time Grand Slam champion and an equal rights champion — and now she’s getting the Breakfast of Champions treatment. The twice-inducted tennis Hall of Famer will appear on a limited-edition box of Wheaties. The cereal…
Wisconsin Am Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 2, 2024 at 11:11 AM
Brewers take series from Rays, while suspensions begin. It’s do or die for the Bucks tonight.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on May 2, 2024 at 7:38 AM
Police and protesters clash on campus (MADISON) A chaotic confrontation played out between protesters and police at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Wednesday morning. After repeated warnings that the tents were there illegally UW Madison […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 1, 2024 at 7:45 PM
Bucks prepare for Game 6
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Bob Hague on May 1, 2024 at 7:08 PM
New Chicago to St. Paul Amtrak line starts service in May (UNDATED) A new Amtrak line will cross Wisconsin and connect three major cities. The Borealis line will send passengers to Milwaukee, Chicago, St. Paul and several points in-between. Service […]
Duel Cicada broods emerge in rare event. Deep dive with UW-La Crosse biologist.
by Bob Hague on May 1, 2024 at 5:37 PM
The cicadas are coming. Learn the details about this fascinating event from University of Wisconsin, La Crosse biologist Barrett Klein.
Reedsburg Area Medical Center Birth Center opens milk drop off depot
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2024 at 4:25 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday April 30th
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2024 at 4:24 PM
Bellin and Gundersen Health System to become Emplify Health
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2024 at 4:24 PM
New Lisbon Competes at Bruce Brewer T&F Invite
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2024 at 4:23 PM
