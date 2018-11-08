Tomah Man Facing Felony Bail Jumping in Juneau County after Fight
A Tomah man is facing Felony Bail Jumping in Monroe County after getting into a fight on November 1st. Officers arrived to a West Council Street residence in Tomah due to a reported fight. When authorities arrived a victim claimed he had his “(butt) Kicked”. The victim said it was a man named Jonathan who was the other person involved in the fight. Authorities later made contact with 25 year old Jonathan Wanke. Wanke admitted to being drunk and in a fight. Monroe County authorites confirmed Wanke was on a felony bonds out of Juneau County. Absolute Sobriety at all times violated those bonds. Wanke was transported to Monroe County Jail where he was booked for felony bail jumping.
Source: WRJC.com
