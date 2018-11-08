Advocates hope for loosening of state laws on marijuana

Will Wisconsin eventually say “yes” to medical marijuana? Advisory referendums passed Tuesday with solid majorities in 16 counties and two cities where they were on the ballot. Also on Tuesday, Republican Governor Scott Walker and Attorney General Brad Schimel. Both have opposed any change to state laws on marijuana. “I think now Governor Walker and […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.