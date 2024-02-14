Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/13

Girls Basketball

Royall 65 Cashton 47

Bangor 78 Brookwood 52

Wonewoc-Center 41 Necedah 33

New Lisbon 51 Hillsboro 49

Sparta 48 Tomah 38

Reedsburg 68 Mauston 38 (Sydney Cherney 33points for Reedsburg)

Westfield 59 Ripon 52

Boys Basketball

Viroqua 62 Mauston 57

Royall 75 Brookwood 37

Necedah 48 New Lisbon 46 (Gage Garcia 23points for Necedah)

Cashton 64 Westby 57

North Crawford 56 Weston 38

Tomah 63 Sparta 52

Almond-Bancroft 77 Nekoosa 63

Wisconsin Dells 61 Lodi 53

Sectional Semi-Final Wrestling

Fennimore 42 Royall 0

Boys Hockey Regionals

Madison Memorial 7 RWD/Mauston 1

Waunakee 6 Tomah/Sparta 1

Source: WRJC.com







