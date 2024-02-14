Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/13
Girls Basketball
Royall 65 Cashton 47
Bangor 78 Brookwood 52
Wonewoc-Center 41 Necedah 33
New Lisbon 51 Hillsboro 49
Sparta 48 Tomah 38
Reedsburg 68 Mauston 38 (Sydney Cherney 33points for Reedsburg)
Westfield 59 Ripon 52
Boys Basketball
Viroqua 62 Mauston 57
Royall 75 Brookwood 37
Necedah 48 New Lisbon 46 (Gage Garcia 23points for Necedah)
Cashton 64 Westby 57
North Crawford 56 Weston 38
Tomah 63 Sparta 52
Almond-Bancroft 77 Nekoosa 63
Wisconsin Dells 61 Lodi 53
Sectional Semi-Final Wrestling
Fennimore 42 Royall 0
Boys Hockey Regionals
Madison Memorial 7 RWD/Mauston 1
Waunakee 6 Tomah/Sparta 1
-
GBB FULL GAME: Cashton at #7 Royall
by WRJC WebMaster on February 14, 2024 at 6:52 PM
-
Ledvina, Lawrence Larry Age 81 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on February 14, 2024 at 6:03 PM
-
Lang, Martha Irene Age 85 of Plover
by WRJC WebMaster on February 14, 2024 at 6:01 PM
-
Wisconsin Legislature approves maps drawn by Governor Tony Evers
by Bob Hague on February 14, 2024 at 4:34 PM
The Wisconsin Legislature on Tuesday voted to send Governor Tony Evers his legislative district maps. Republicans in the Assembly and Senate, joined by one Democrat in each chamber, passed maps drawn by the Democratic governor. Republicans […]
-
-
Gruen Pull’s Down 1,000th Rebound in Panther Victory over Cashton
by WRJC WebMaster on February 14, 2024 at 4:32 PM
-
Johnson urges House to reject further Ukraine funding
by Bob Hague on February 13, 2024 at 11:07 PM
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says it makes no sense to send more money to Ukraine. Johnson was a no vote early on Tuesday, as the Senate passed a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel. During a media call on the ‘X’ platform […]
-
Juneau County Board
by WRJC WebMaster on February 13, 2024 at 8:08 PM
-
THREE RECOGNIZED AS 2023 FRIENDS OF JUNEAU COUNTY 4-H
by WRJC WebMaster on February 13, 2024 at 4:02 PM
