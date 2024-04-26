Jury finds Wisconsin man guilty in killing, sexual assault of 20-month-old girl

A Wisconsin man has been convicted in the sexual assault and killing of a 20-month-old girl and abusing the child’s mother who then was his girlfriend. A jury on Friday found Marshawn Giles guilty of 15 charges including first-degree intentional…

