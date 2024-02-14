Gruen Pull’s Down 1,000th Rebound in Panther Victory over Cashton

The Royall Panthers Girls basketball used a big 2nd half to push past Cashton 65-47 Tuesday night. Cashton led 32-30 at halftime but Royall outscored them by 20 in the 2nd half. Marah Gruen led the Panthers with 29points and is now 7 points away from the school’s all-time scoring record. She also pulled down her 1,000th career rebound. Bria Gruen and Kasey Jones each added 14points for the 7th ranked Panthers. Royall finishes its regular season 22-2 and 12-2 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Cashton was led by Taylor Lindley-Schendel who had 17points. Cashton drops to 18-6 and 9-5 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.