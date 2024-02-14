Wisconsin Legislature approves maps drawn by Governor Tony Evers

The Wisconsin Legislature on Tuesday voted to send Governor Tony Evers his legislative district maps. Republicans in the Assembly and Senate, joined by one Democrat in each chamber, passed maps drawn by the Democratic governor. Republicans didn’t want the liberal majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court drawing new maps. “Wisconsin voters deserve more certainty than […] Source: WRN.com







