Jayme Closs Found Alive In Douglas County After 87 Days

Eighty-seven days after she went missing, teenager Jayme Closs has been found alive in Douglas County. The search for the 13-year-old started when the bodies of her murdered parents were found near Barron October 15th. A suspect in the murders and abduction has been arrested, though that person’s name hasn’t been released. The girl is reportedly being treated at a hospital before she will be reunited with family members. She was found at 4:43 P-M in the Town of Gordon, about 65 miles north of her home.

Source: WRJC.com





