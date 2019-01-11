Juneau County Deputy Steve Tully Retires after 27 Years

After 27 years of dedication as a Juneau County Deputy, Steve Tully is calling it a career. Tully first began serving in January of 1992. On January 6th of 2019 local law enforcement lined the halls to honor Tully on his last night of work. Sheriff Brent Oleson said Tully knew all the ins and outs of the Juneau County Jail. A now retired Tully, wants to get out on his motorcycle, see the country, and do a little fishing. Thank you Deputy Tully and happy retirement.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.