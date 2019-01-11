Man Driving on Wrong Side of the Interstate Crashes into Semi
On the morning of January 10th, 2019 at approximately 2:43 AM the La Crosse County SO was notified of a wrong way driver on I-90 near exit 15, traveling west in the eastbound lanes. As officers responded to attempt to locate the vehicle, the WI State Patrol Tomah Post was notified of a serious crash on I-90 EB near MP 13. Upon arrival, it was determined that a 2016 Subaru Crosstrek, occupied by a 24 year old male subject, had been traveling west in the eastbound lanes when it struck a semi unit, towing a load of grain, head-on. As a result of the crash, the Subaru was directed into the median and the semi traveled onto the outside shoulder, through the right side ditch line where it came to rest on a frontage road. The operator of the Subaru was pinned in the vehicle with extrication required. He was medically flown to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse.
Alcohol impairment appears to be a factor in the crash. The operator of the semi unit indicated that he was sore, but otherwise did not appear to have any significant injuries.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Suspect arrested in Jayme Closs case identified as Jake Patterson was hiding in the home h...6 hours ago
- Juneau County Deputy Steve Tully Retires after 27 Years6 hours ago
- Jayme Closs Found Alive In Douglas County After 87 Days6 hours ago
- Man Driving on Wrong Side of the Interstate Crashes into Semi6 hours ago
- Replay: Police give update on Jayme Closs, missing Wisconsin teen found6 hours ago
- 'This is Jayme Closs! Call 911 right now!' Missing Wisconsin teen found alive6 hours ago
- Adami Making Transition Plans to Retire from Equity Co-op7 hours ago
- NFU Policy Committee Convenes in D.C.7 hours ago
- St. Croix FFA Student Wins GROWMARK Essay Contest7 hours ago
- Jayme Closs alive, suspect in custody19 hours ago
- Roger Roth – Roger Roth incorrectly says lame duck bills didn’t take any power fro...22 hours ago
- Legislative Republicans to meet with Evers next week1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.