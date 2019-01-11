Man Driving on Wrong Side of the Interstate Crashes into Semi

On the morning of January 10th, 2019 at approximately 2:43 AM the La Crosse County SO was notified of a wrong way driver on I-90 near exit 15, traveling west in the eastbound lanes. As officers responded to attempt to locate the vehicle, the WI State Patrol Tomah Post was notified of a serious crash on I-90 EB near MP 13. Upon arrival, it was determined that a 2016 Subaru Crosstrek, occupied by a 24 year old male subject, had been traveling west in the eastbound lanes when it struck a semi unit, towing a load of grain, head-on. As a result of the crash, the Subaru was directed into the median and the semi traveled onto the outside shoulder, through the right side ditch line where it came to rest on a frontage road. The operator of the Subaru was pinned in the vehicle with extrication required. He was medically flown to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse.

Alcohol impairment appears to be a factor in the crash. The operator of the semi unit indicated that he was sore, but otherwise did not appear to have any significant injuries.

Source: WRJC.com





