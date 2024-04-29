Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-29-24

Walking Wisconsin for addiction recovery (CUDAHY) Walking the state of Wisconsin for a cause. Greg Studzinski routinely takes long walks as a part of his recovery from alcohol and drug addiction. This August, he’ll connect several long walks across the state, from Superior to his hometown of Cudahy. Studzinski hopes his trek from August 10th […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.