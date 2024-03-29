Hillsboro Clobbers Mauston in Softball Action

The Hillsboro Tigers eased passed Mauston 19-0 Thursday night in High School Softball non-conference action. Hillsboro got a lot of runs but also a strong defensive effort. Jaelyn Bloor pitched 5 shutout innings giving up just 2hits walking none and striking out 13. Peyton Sullivan led the way offensively going 3×4 with a 2run homerun. Elizabeth Cairns went 3×3 at the plate for the Tigers while Michelle Hora went 2×3 with a triple. Kylie and Brie Heller each had a double for the Golden Eagles accounting for Maustons 2 hits. Mauston drops to 0-1, while Hillsboro improves to 2-0 on their season.

