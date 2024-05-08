Indianapolis sports columnist won't cover Fever following awkward back-and-forth with Caitlin Clark

Indianapolis Star sports columnist Gregg Doyel will not cover the Indiana Fever in person this season after an awkward interaction with No. 1 WNBA draft pick Caitlin Clark. Gannett, the newspaper’s parent company, made the announcement. Doyel made a heart…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment