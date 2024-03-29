Local Prep Scores from Thursday 3/28

Softball

Hillsboro 19 Mauston 0

Adams-Friendship 11 Almond-Bancroft 0

Lomira 11 Wisconsin Dells 3

Westfield 14 Iola-Scandinavia 13

Baseball

Black River Falls 16 Tomah 12

Riverdale 15 Cashton 5

Pittsville 14 Hillsboro 2

Wautoma 12 Manawa 2

Girls Soccer

Tomah 3 Menomonie 3

La Crosse Logan 2 Mauston 0

Source: WRJC.com







