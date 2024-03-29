Wisconsin News Summary 3-29-24

Rothman wants UW tuition increase (MADISON) Another proposed tuition increase for UW System students. Tuition at UW-Madison and other campuses would increase by 3.75% next school year. It’s a recommendation announced Thursday by Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman, and it’s up for a Board or Regents vote next week. If this sounds familiar, it’s […] Source: WRN.com







