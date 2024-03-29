Wisconsin News Summary 3-29-24
Rothman wants UW tuition increase (MADISON) Another proposed tuition increase for UW System students. Tuition at UW-Madison and other campuses would increase by 3.75% next school year. It’s a recommendation announced Thursday by Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman, and it’s up for a Board or Regents vote next week. If this sounds familiar, it’s […] Source: WRN.com
-
Wisconsin News Summary 3-29-24
by admin on March 29, 2024 at 10:01 AM
Rothman wants UW tuition increase (MADISON) Another proposed tuition increase for UW System students. Tuition at UW-Madison and other campuses would increase by 3.75% next school year. It’s a recommendation announced Thursday by Universities […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-28-24
by admin on March 28, 2024 at 6:22 PM
Woman accused of killing elderly man pleads not guilty (WAUKESHA) A woman accused of killing an elderly New Berlin man has pleaded not guilty. 43-year-old Martha Brown is charged with first degree intentional homicide in connection to the death of […]
-
Wisconsin News Summary 3-28-24
by admin on March 28, 2024 at 10:01 AM
WXPR: Keep off exposed lakebeds, say DNR wardens (RHINELANDER) D N R wardens are warning people from driving on exposed lake beds in the northwoods. W X P R reports low water levels on the Rainbow Flowage in Oneida County have exposed parts of the […]
-
Miller, Lorraine E. Age 92 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2024 at 6:04 PM
-
Mental Health CAT Launching in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2024 at 4:50 PM
-
Talent Lineup for Downtown Thursday Nights
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2024 at 4:48 PM
-
Sauk City Waterworks Receives a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers...
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2024 at 4:48 PM
-
Debbie Richards Performs at Terrace Heights
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2024 at 4:47 PM
-
Wisconsin News Summary 3-27-24
by admin on March 27, 2024 at 10:01 AM
Trump will be in Wisconsin on Election Day (GREEN BAY) Donald Trump will be in Wisconsin on Election Day. The former president is scheduled to deliver remarks beginning at 5:00 PM Tuesday at the Green Bay Hyatt Regency. That’s three hours […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.