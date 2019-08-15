Evers and Democrats propose universal background checks for gun purchases

Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers have proposed universal background checks for gun purchases. It’s something Republicans have so far shown little interest in. “I’m calling on the Republicans, and the Democrats in the legislature to pass a bill requiring universal background checks,” Evers said. “The bottom line is that the vast majority of […]

