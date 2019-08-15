Evers and Democrats propose universal background checks for gun purchases
Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers have proposed universal background checks for gun purchases. It’s something Republicans have so far shown little interest in. “I’m calling on the Republicans, and the Democrats in the legislature to pass a bill requiring universal background checks,” Evers said. “The bottom line is that the vast majority of […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- 'I don't want somebody else's son to end up like this': Family of Burl...6 hours ago
- Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers roll out bill to expand background checks to most gun ...6 hours ago
- Wisconsin fugitive, Portage County's most wanted man, found living in a woodland bunk...6 hours ago
- Gundersen St. Joseph’s Patient and Family Advisory Councils seeks new members9 hours ago
- Stake, Margaret Alfstad, Age 75 of Friendship9 hours ago
- Criticism as application of Endangered Species Act is weakened9 hours ago
- Farmers need to work together during Chinese embargo, says head of soybean association9 hours ago
- Johnson says gun legislation must protect 2nd Amendment rights9 hours ago
- Governor Appoints Three Members to State DATCP Board11 hours ago
- First Wisconsin Case of EIA Confirmed Since 200411 hours ago
- Coulee Graziers to Hold Pasture Walk in September11 hours ago
- One Death Reported in Car v Bicycle Crash Outside of New Lisbon1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.