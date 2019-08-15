Gundersen St. Joseph’s Patient and Family Advisory Councils seeks new members

The intent of Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinic’s Patient and Family Advisory Council is to serve as an advisory resource to the administration and staff. The council is an opportunity to provide input into the services, policies, and programs provided.

The council is made up of around 12 community members and two to four staff representing Gundersen St. Joseph’s. Meetings occur four times per year with dinner provided. Topics discussed include patient education, process improvement, and community health initiatives.

There are more than 300 active community members in the program throughout the Gundersen Health System. In 2018 alone, the Patient and Family Advisory Councils guided the organization in 195 different initiatives.

“We act pretty much as a sounding board for the hospital,” says Maddie Mitchell, a current member of the Gundersen St. Joseph’s council. “Our main job is to voice the community’s praises, concerns, and opinions about the hospital. Our group is comprised of individuals from all parts of our community including Elroy, Wonewoc, and Hillsboro.”

“Gundersen St. Joseph’s is always looking for better ways to achieve our goals of improving the health of our communities, easing the financial burden of healthcare, and offering an outstanding experience of care,” says Dan Howard, director of marketing at Gundersen St. Joseph’s who is also the facilitator of their patient and family advisory council. “Together, with the help of the community, we can work towards enriching every life, every day, every way we can.”

If you are interested in serving on the council, please contact Dan Howard at djhoward@gundersenhealth.org or visit gundersenhealth.org/patients-visitors/patient-advisory-council

Source: WRJC.com





