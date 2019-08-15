Wisconsin Tops Nation In Cranberry Production — 25th Year In A Row

The U-S-D-A National Agricultural Statistic Service reports Wisconsin’s cranberry harvest tops the nation for the 25th year in a row. The estimated five-point-six barrels of fruit generate about one-billion dollars in economic impact, providing thousands of Wisconsin jobs. National production is expected to be a little over nine-billion barrels. Cranberries are grown on 21-thousand acres in 20 counties in central and northern reaches of the state.

Source: WRJC.com





