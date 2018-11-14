Democratic Lawmakers Push For Reworking How Legislative District Boundaries Are Set

A Democratic state senator from Green Bay says he plans to re-introduce a bill which would create a nonpartisan committee to draw boundaries for legislative districts. The future of the legislation backed by Senator Dave Hansen is limited because it has been killed in the past and Republicans still retain control of the Legislature. Democrats say when legislative boundaries were redrawn seven years ago they helped the Republican unfairly consolidate their power. Even though the party won all five statewide races in last week’s election, it was able to flip only one legislative seat.

