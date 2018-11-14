Transition Budget Approved For Incoming Governor

The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee has approved the transition budget for incoming Governor Tony Evers. The committee gave unanimous approval to the almost 95-thousand dollars expenditure request Tuesday. The money covers the cost of seven employee salaries, equipment, supplies, travel and legal expenses. State law requires the budget approval to be completed within a week of a November general election vote when the governor is not an incumbent.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.