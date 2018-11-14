Democrats Choose Hintz For Minority Leader

Oshkosh Representative Gordon Hintz will return as minority leader for the legislative session starting in January. Democrats re-elected Hintz during a Tuesday meeting which lasted less than five minutes. Hintz has been a member of the Wisconsin Assembly since 2006 and was first elected to the leadership position last year. He was unopposed during Tuesday’s vote.

Source: WRJC.com





