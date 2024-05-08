Florida deputies who fatally shot US airman burst into wrong apartment, attorney says
A civil rights attorney says deputies responding to a disturbance call at a Florida apartment complex burst into the wrong unit and fatally shot a Black U.S. Air Force airman. Attorney Ben Crump says Senior Airman Roger Fortson was home…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 8, 2024 at 9:20 PM
Brewers drop series to the Royals in Kansas City
-
Kemnitz, Marlyn Donald Age 74 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2024 at 6:17 PM
-
City of Mauston looking for Someone to Fill 2nd Aldermanic Position
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2024 at 5:14 PM
-
Health Fair Coming to MBMC -Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2024 at 4:08 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/7
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2024 at 2:41 PM
-
Mauston Hammers Westfield before Storms Hammer Woodside with Rain
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2024 at 2:34 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 8, 2024 at 1:48 PM
Man who stabs and carjacks Uber driver arrested in Racine County (RACINE) A 22-year-old Chicago man is accused of stabbing an Uber driver and taking off with his car. The Uber driver suffered life-threatening injuries. Racine County deputies spotted […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 8, 2024 at 10:59 AM
Willy Adames calls his shot in Brewers come-from-behind win.
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on May 8, 2024 at 8:02 AM
Biden in Racine today, Harris to Milwaukee next week (UNDATED) President Joe Biden returns to Wisconsin on Wednesday. Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at Gateway Technical College in Sturtevant at noon. The Journal Sentinel reports that […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.