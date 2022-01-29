COVID-19 is spreading faster in Brown County than when masks were required. Is it time to talk mandates again?
Green Bay-area hospitals remain packed with COVID-19 patients, and the topic of mandates continues to be a political hot potato, popping up in local spring election debates.
-
Wisconsin Supreme Court allows ballot drop boxes for February spring primary, will decide...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 29, 2022 at 1:02 AM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed Friday to take a case over ballot drop boxes, leaving in place a ruling that says they can be used for the Feb. 15 primary.
-
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers sold San Diego house for $5.13 million
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 29, 2022 at 12:55 AM
Aaron Rodgers also owns homes in the Green Bay area and in Malibu.
-
ThedaCare drops lawsuit against Ascension over hiring of former employees, which had...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 29, 2022 at 12:46 AM
Lawyers for ThedaCare filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the case Friday with the Outagamie County clerk of courts.
-
Green Bay medical director: 90 percent of hospitalized COVID patients unvaccinated
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 29, 2022 at 12:44 AM
Dr. Raul Mendoza, Aurora BayCare pulmonologist and medical director of respiratory services, says most hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
-
Door County medical officer explains updated mask guidelines
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 29, 2022 at 12:44 AM
Dr. James Heise, Door County Medical Center internal medicine specialist and chief medical officer, explains best masks to wear during Omicron surge.
-
Wisconsin AG seeks to block subpoenas of Tony Evers' administration as Republican...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 28, 2022 at 11:49 PM
Assembly Republicans are seeking a swath of records from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration as they review the 2020 election.
-
2 Wisconsin Republicans who acted as false electors receive subpoenas from the committee...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 28, 2022 at 11:18 PM
The subpoenas issued Friday require Andrew Hitt and Kelly Ruh to hand over documents by Feb. 11 and to testify on Feb. 28
-
Fact check: Ron Johnson says "athletes are dropping dead on the field" after COVID...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 28, 2022 at 11:11 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says "All these athletes are dropping dead on the field" after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.
