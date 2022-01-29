Wisconsin Supreme Court allows ballot drop boxes for February, will decide later on future elections
The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed Friday to take a case over ballot drop boxes, leaving in place a ruling that says they can be used for the Feb. 15 primary.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 29, 2022 at 12:02 AM
ThedaCare drops lawsuit against Ascension over hiring of former employees, which had...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 28, 2022 at 11:59 PM
Lawyers for ThedaCare filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the case Friday with the Outagamie County clerk of courts.
Wisconsin AG seeks to block subpoenas of Tony Evers' administration as Republican...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 28, 2022 at 11:49 PM
Assembly Republicans are seeking a swath of records from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration as they review the 2020 election.
2 Wisconsin Republicans who acted as false electors receive subpoenas from the committee...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 28, 2022 at 11:18 PM
The subpoenas issued Friday require Andrew Hitt and Kelly Ruh to hand over documents by Feb. 11 and to testify on Feb. 28
Fact check: Ron Johnson says "athletes are dropping dead on the field" after COVID...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 28, 2022 at 11:11 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says "All these athletes are dropping dead on the field" after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers sold San Diego house for $5.13 million
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 28, 2022 at 10:55 PM
Aaron Rodgers also owns homes in the Green Bay area and in Malibu.
As case numbers fall, Wisconsin reports more than 11,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 28, 2022 at 10:35 PM
Another 1,229 deaths are reported as probable. The total statewide death count sits at 11,062 confirmed deaths.
Deadlocked Elections Commission keeps ballot drop box policies in place in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 28, 2022 at 10:12 PM
Three Republicans on the commission supported revoking guidance it has given to municipal clerks and three Democrats supported leaving it in place.
Evers’ proposal for part of projected budget surplus a non-starter with Republican...
by Bob Hague on January 28, 2022 at 5:35 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ proposal to spend part of a projected state budget surplus is being rejected right of the gate by Republican leaders in the Legislature. The Democratic governor, who’s up for reelection in November, insists […]
