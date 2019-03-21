Body Found In Baraboo Fire Identified

Baraboo police have officially identified the body of a 60-year-old woman which was found during a house fire last week. Firefighters were called to the location Friday at about 7:20 A-M. They say they found heavy fire coming from the front of the structure as they drove up. After they were able to make entry, they discovered the body of Kathleen Blakeslee. Several people were inside the home when it caught on fire, but Blakeslee was the only one who didn’t get out.

