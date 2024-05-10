Legal Marijuana Now Party loses major status with Minnesota Supreme Court ruling
The Minnesota Supreme Court on Friday booted the Legal Marijuana Now Party as a major political party in the state. Now only Democrats and Republicans will be the main political players with automatic ballot access for candidates, and other major…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/9
by WRJC WebMaster on May 10, 2024 at 6:36 PM
-
Golden Eagles Baseball Defeats Wautoma
by WRJC WebMaster on May 10, 2024 at 6:35 PM
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 10, 2024 at 6:06 PM
Brewers look for back-to-back against Cardinals
-
Eli Hallwood Letter Of Intent Signing Interview
by WRJC WebMaster on May 10, 2024 at 5:11 PM
-
Harrison, Gladys D. Age 93 of Tomah & Formerly of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on May 10, 2024 at 3:54 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 10, 2024 at 1:36 PM
Charges filed in Cinco de Mayo shooting of Milwaukee police officer (MILWAUKEE) Charges are filed in the shooting of a Milwaukee police officer. The alleged shooter, 26-year-old Mark Courtney, told detectives he got into an argument with another man […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 10, 2024 at 11:04 AM
The Brewers open homestand with win over Cardinals / Mike Budenholzer ready to coach again
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on May 10, 2024 at 8:50 AM
UW leaders meet again with Madison anti-war protestors (MADISON) UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and anti-war protestors met once again on Thursday. Administrators say UW has limited ability to divest from certain investments as protestors […]
-
6th annual Casting4kids fishing tournament
by bhague@wrn.com on May 9, 2024 at 5:43 PM
WRN Sports Director Bill Scott talks with former Badger hockey player and coach Mark Osiecki about the 6th annual Casting4kids fishing tournament. oming up on Saturday May 18th
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.