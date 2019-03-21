La Crosse Fire Department Official Charged With Child Pornography

A high-ranking official with the La Crosse Fire Department is currently on administrative leave as he is investigated for child pornography possession. Frank Devine made an appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday. A state investigator says information from an anonymous tip was traced back to Devine’s home. A search warrant was served Tuesday and the investigator says Devine admitted looking at a picture of child porn. He denied trading any images or communicating with anyone online about the topic.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.