Hortonia residents protest site location for new youth prison

A Fox Valley town is pushing back over a proposed youth prison, but it’s not clear if any changes will be made. Hortonia residents aren’t happy about being picked as the site for a proposed youth prison. People packed a town board meeting this week to lobby against the site and to ask the board […]

Source: WRN.com





