Baraboo Man Faces 6th Offense OWI in Monroe County

Raymond A Ray, 49 years of age, from Baraboo, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense. A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper pulled over the above operator of a vehicle for speeding. The operator of the vehicle didn’t have a valid driver’s license and had indications of impaired driving. The operator failed Field Sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle – 6th offense.

“Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6,

Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is

presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.