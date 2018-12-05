‘Lame duck’ laws likely to be litigated
There could be legal challenges, to portions of the Republican “lame duck” legislative agenda. “Everything’s on the table to stop this pernicious attack on our democracy, said state Representative Chris Taylor, a Madison Democrat. “I think absolutely there are probably going to be some legal challenges.” Under provisions of Republican legislation passed by the extraordinary […]
Source: WRN.com
