Taylor Swift bill is signed into Minnesota law, boosting protections for online ticket buyers
People buying tickets online for concerts, sporting events and other live events in Minnesota will be guaranteed more transparency and protection under a so-called Taylor Swift bill signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Tim Walz. The law was prompted by…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 7, 2024 at 6:25 PM
Big Ten Women’s basketball home & away opponents are set – Brewers look to end 3-game slide
Report: Traffic deaths surge in Milwaukee County while falling elsewhere
by bhague@wrn.com on May 7, 2024 at 5:28 PM
Bob Hague talks with Wisconsin Policy Forum researcher Mark Sommerhauser about a new report that finds among Black Residents, Milwaukee County’s vehicle fatality rate is high compared to Wisconsin’s other 71 counties, as well as to […]
Local Prep Scores from Monday 5/6
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2024 at 3:13 PM
Bangor Downs Royall To Take Control in SBC Baseball Race
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2024 at 3:13 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 7, 2024 at 1:28 PM
UW-Milwaukee protesters, administrators open negotiations (MILWAUKEE) Pro-Palestinian protesters and administrators at UW-Milwaukee met for the first time Monday. Discussions reportedly went on for over an hour and a half as the second week of […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 7, 2024 at 11:03 AM
Brewers drop series opener in KC – Packers add to their roster
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on May 7, 2024 at 8:59 AM
Rothman dismisses demands of UW protesters (MADISON) Pro-Palestinian protesters say their UW campus encampments will remain until their demands are met. Among those demands, getting police off campus. On WISN’s “UpFront” on Sunday, […]
Necedah Man Charged with Arson and Resisting an Officer
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2024 at 4:50 PM
Sun Leads to Crash with Mailbox
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2024 at 4:47 PM
