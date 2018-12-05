Authorities Looking for Help in Town of Summit Break-in

Juneau County Authorities are looking for help in an alleged robbery that took place Friday November 30th between 5-10pm in the Town of Summit. The victims believed the suspect got in through the back door; however authorities could not determine how the place was broken into. Many items were taken including a Harrington Richardson .22 pump action rifle, a Remington 12 gauge duck camo shotgun, a Parker Black Hawk Bow with two arrows in case and a safe. Anyone with information on this break in can call the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department at (608) 847-5649.

Source: WRJC.com





