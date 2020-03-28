Advisory: Reedsburg School District Children Meals Meal Pickup New Times

The meals are free and available to all children in the community ages 18 and under. Families can drive-thru or walk-up to receive their grab-and-go meals. Parents/guardians can pick up meals on behalf of the children in their household without the children being present. When picking up meals, please share how many children are in the family and where they go to school. This program is solely for the pick-up of meals; meals will not be consumed on-site. Families, please continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of COVID-19 by not congregating at the pick-up locations. Continue to wash your hands often, sneeze or cough into a tissue, and stay home if you are sick.



Program locations and times are subject to change.