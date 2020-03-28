Alert: Flood Warning

…Flooding Expected along the Wisconsin River near Castle Rock Dam… .Minor flooding is expected along the Wisconsin River near Castle Rock Dam. River forecasts take into account both observed and forecast precipitation. The Flood Warning continues for The Wisconsin River at Castle Rock Dam.

* from this afternoon until further notice.

* At 8:10 AM Saturday the flow was 29496 cfs.

* Flood stage is 30000 cfs.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by today and continue to rise to a flow near 32100 cfs by Tuesday.

* Impact…At 30000.0 cfs…Localized flooding occurs near Highway Z and HH downstream of the dam.

* AFFECTED AREAS: JUNEAU, WI … ADAMS, WI

Instructions:

Do not drive cars into flooded areas. Remember, it only takes two feet of water to float most automobiles, including sport utility vehicles. Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Additional river and weather information is available at… weather.gov/lacrosse.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.