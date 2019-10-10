Necedah Man Faces Charge of Felony Bail Jumping

On October 7th a Juneau County Deputy was dispatched to a Lyndon Township residence for a report of suspicious activity. 51 year old Dartanjon Flynn, of Necedah had been released from Juneau County Jail earlier that day and part of his bond was not to return to that Town of Lyndon residence. A witness called authorities saying Flynn had indeed returned to the residence. This broke a condition of Flynn’s bail and he is now facing a Felony Bail Jumping Charge.

Source: WRJC.com





